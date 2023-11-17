Barclays PLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Southern Copper by 274.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 260,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,963. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.06. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $56.26 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

