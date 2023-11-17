Barr E S & Co. Acquires 291 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $250.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.00. The stock has a market cap of $464.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

