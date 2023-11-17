Barr E S & Co. Buys 50,084 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 3.0% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $39,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 91,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 13,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 30.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.45. 2,005,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,453,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

