Barr E S & Co. Decreases Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Barr E S & Co. decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE VNO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. 321,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,599. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

