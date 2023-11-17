Barr E S & Co. Grows Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for approximately 1.7% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $22,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Brookfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.93. 457,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,615. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,134.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BN. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

