Barr E S & Co. Purchases 116 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.81. 267,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,265. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.13.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

