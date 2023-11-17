Barr E S & Co. Sells 445 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Barr E S & Co. decreased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group accounts for 0.7% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1,155.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $85,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,500.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.00. 2,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,631. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $145.86 and a one year high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.52.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.35%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

