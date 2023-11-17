Barr E S & Co. Sells 53,797 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Barr E S & Co. cut its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,797 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co. owned about 0.22% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 323,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,495. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 633.33%.

DEI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

