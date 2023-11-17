BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 9,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. 1,799,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

