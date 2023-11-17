Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $228.15 on Top Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $228.15 or 0.00626250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.46 billion and approximately $8.03 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,430.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00130533 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,561,350 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

