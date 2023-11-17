BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MHN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 75,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 13.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.