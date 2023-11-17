Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORRGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22, reports. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Shares of Borr Drilling stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.26. 1,051,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $954.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Borr Drilling has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $9.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Read More

Earnings History for Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

