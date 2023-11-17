Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22, reports. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Shares of Borr Drilling stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.26. 1,051,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $954.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Borr Drilling has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $9.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Borr Drilling by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

