Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $318.10

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.10 ($3.91) and traded as high as GBX 349.50 ($4.29). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 342 ($4.20), with a volume of 598,448 shares changing hands.

Breedon Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 330.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 318.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,057.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Breedon Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,437.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Breedon Group

Breedon Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 64,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £217,875.40 ($267,561.59). In other Breedon Group news, insider Rob Wood sold 64,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.18), for a total value of £217,875.40 ($267,561.59). Also, insider Amit Bhatia acquired 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £7,774,000 ($9,546,850.06). Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.