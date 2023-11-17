BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Trading 16.8% Higher

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 12,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 16,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 9.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

briacell therapeutics corp immunotherapy approaches to cancer management briacell is a los angeles headquartered biotechnology company focused on immunotherapy treatments for cancer management. to date, the company has been successful in developing its patented “briavax” vaccine and implementing two compelling fda phase-i studies with late-stage breast cancer patients, demonstrating unique and unprecedented results.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.