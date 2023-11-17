Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:BHFAM)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BHFAM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.30. 24,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

