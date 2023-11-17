Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Brighthouse Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. 32,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,979. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $26.24.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

