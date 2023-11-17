Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 4.8% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $91,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $523.99. 87,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,507. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $528.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

