BROOKFIELD Corp ON Buys 4,000,004 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 803.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000,004 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 0.5% of BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $118,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

