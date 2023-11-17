BROOKFIELD Corp ON Cuts Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,870,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,508 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.46% of Ventas worth $88,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 56.1% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 21,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 55.9% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 882,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,727,000 after buying an additional 316,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,177. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4,469.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

