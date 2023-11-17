BROOKFIELD Corp ON Decreases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 988,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,317 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned approximately 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $35,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after buying an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $294,932.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,109.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,724,577 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.26. 416,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

