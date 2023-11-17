BROOKFIELD Corp ON Has $42.60 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lessened its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,119,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419,683 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned about 0.39% of Healthpeak Properties worth $42,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,393,000 after purchasing an additional 290,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,702,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,702,000 after buying an additional 155,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

PEAK stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. 1,789,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,911. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.98. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

