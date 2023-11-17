BROOKFIELD Corp ON Trims Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

BROOKFIELD Corp ON cut its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,737,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,632,353 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $38,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 879,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.85%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.