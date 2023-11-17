Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Up to $129.93

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $129.93, but opened at $135.84. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $132.66, with a volume of 202,823 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.