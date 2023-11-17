Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Client First Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IJH traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $253.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,623. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.49 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.53.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

