Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.14. 2,450,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.06.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

