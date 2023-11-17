Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 682 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $48.00. 11,724,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,322,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

