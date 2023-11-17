CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $167.74

CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.74 ($2.06) and traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.05). CC Japan Income & Growth shares last traded at GBX 168.50 ($2.07), with a volume of 136,776 shares.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £227.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,906.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 164.71.

About CC Japan Income & Growth

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

