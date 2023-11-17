Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,917 shares during the period. Cencora comprises 1.3% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.20% of Cencora worth $79,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COR. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 262.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Cencora Stock Down 0.3 %

COR stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.31. The stock had a trading volume of 211,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,070. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.48 and a 1-year high of $199.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.83 and a 200 day moving average of $181.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

