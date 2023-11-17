Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,870,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 11,200,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.
In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $436,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,821,208.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $436,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,821,208.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,878. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.
NYSE:CDAY traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $69.29. 1,081,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,908. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.60. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,242.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.43.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
