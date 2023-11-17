Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM comprises 0.8% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CDAY traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.76. The company had a trading volume of 231,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,033. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,242.08, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,277 shares of company stock worth $2,386,878. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ceridian HCM

About Ceridian HCM

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.