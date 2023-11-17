Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

CVX opened at $142.71 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.74 and a one year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day moving average is $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $269.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

