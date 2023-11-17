Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,170,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 15th total of 25,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

