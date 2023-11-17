CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $100.21

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.21 ($1.23) and traded as high as GBX 104.08 ($1.28). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.17), with a volume of 396,406 shares.

CMCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded CMC Markets to an “add” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £260.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 626.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,666.67%.

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £302.40 ($371.36). In other news, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £299.52 ($367.83). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £302.40 ($371.36). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 894 shares of company stock valued at $89,886. 64.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

