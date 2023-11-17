CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 24,444.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167,948 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON owned 0.40% of CMS Energy worth $68,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.34. 634,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,729. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $65.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

