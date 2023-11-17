Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $108,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. 184,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

