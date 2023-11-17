Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Reduced by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228,261 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 69,100 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 6.8% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $92,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $70,112,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. 3,316,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,749,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.