Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 30,415 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $125,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,465,000 after purchasing an additional 36,887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.42. The company had a trading volume of 136,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,820. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.44 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.69.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

