Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $518,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.94. 1,980,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $314.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

