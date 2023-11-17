Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $126.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,488,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.47% of iShares Gold Trust worth $126,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.49. 1,941,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,333. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

