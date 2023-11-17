CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 29,089 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,089 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.20. 5,759,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,068,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

