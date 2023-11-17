Crake Asset Management LLP Has $151.47 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,400 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises about 20.4% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Crake Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Marriott International worth $151,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MAR stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.30. 493,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.26. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.37 and a 12 month high of $210.98.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.