Critical Contrast: Escalon Medical (ESMC) & The Competition

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Escalon Medical to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Escalon Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Escalon Medical $12.18 million $460,000.00 -17,500.00 Escalon Medical Competitors $1.01 billion $84.64 million -412.27

Escalon Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Escalon Medical. Escalon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

46.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Escalon Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalon Medical 2.13% 30.60% 5.20% Escalon Medical Competitors -503.34% -330.04% -38.12%

Risk & Volatility

Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalon Medical’s competitors have a beta of 13.09, indicating that their average stock price is 1,209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Escalon Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Escalon Medical Competitors 188 708 1919 96 2.66

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 55.75%. Given Escalon Medical’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Escalon Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Escalon Medical competitors beat Escalon Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides Ispan Intraocular Gases, such as C3F8 and SF6 that are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and AXIS Image management system for managing ophthalmic diagnostic images through the web browser from various devices. In addition, it markets disposable surgical packs used in vitreoretinal surgery, including packs that aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil. Further, the company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of patented disposable universal gas kit, which delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. It sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

