Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Short Interest Down 7.3% in October

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on Cronos Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cronos Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,448,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 389,610 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 232,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,560 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 223,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 110,388 shares during the period. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRON traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.62.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Stories

