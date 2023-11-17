CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Crake Asset Management LLP

Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 0.9% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,810,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,703. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.06.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

