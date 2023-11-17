Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 10,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 17,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.
Daimler Truck Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.
About Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.
