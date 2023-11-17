Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAN. StockNews.com cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Dana Stock Performance

NYSE DAN traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.91. 277,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Dana in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dana by 121.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Dana by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

