DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2434 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.
DCC Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPY remained flat at $22.00 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. DCC has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19.
