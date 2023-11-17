DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2434 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPY remained flat at $22.00 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. DCC has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

