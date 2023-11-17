Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Markel Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Markel Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 3.5% of Markel Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Markel Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Deere & Company worth $286,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 48,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 106.1% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DE traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.87. 573,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,307. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.34 and its 200-day moving average is $394.14. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

