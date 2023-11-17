Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Up 12.3% in October

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 521,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,970. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $72,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,107.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

