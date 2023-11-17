Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Up 12.0% in October

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Digerati Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Digerati Technologies stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. 49,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,455. Digerati Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

