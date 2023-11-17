Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Up 12.0% in October

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Digerati Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Digerati Technologies stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. 49,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,455. Digerati Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
Digerati Technologies Company Profile
